Tempting you to afternoon tea with seven Sunderland memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST

Let's enjoy a flavour of Sunderland history as we celebrate Afternoon Tea Week.

The great British tradition as being marked throughout this week. We are joining in the party with a look back at scenes from the Echo archives.

Springwell Village, Benedict Court, Portrush Road and a very kind 7-year-old from Ryhope all get our attention.

Find out more by browsing through our feature.

1. Tea with a Wearside twist

Bless. Blossom Todd (7) delivered afternoon tea to elderly neighbours in Ryhope in 2020..

2. Special salute to Blossom

Luna Petrucci and her dad Sergio, right, had tasty treats on offer in 2017. They are pictured with Children's Heart Unit Fund's Charlotte Campbell, and Empire theatre staff, hosting an afternoon tea in aid of the charity.

3. All for charity

The National Citizen Service held and Afternoon Tea Coffee Morning for the residents at Benedict Court, Park Lane, in 2015.

4. So helpful

