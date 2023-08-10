Tempting you to afternoon tea with seven Sunderland memories
A selection of afternoon tea memories from Sunderland's past
Let's enjoy a flavour of Sunderland history as we celebrate Afternoon Tea Week.
The great British tradition as being marked throughout this week. We are joining in the party with a look back at scenes from the Echo archives.
Springwell Village, Benedict Court, Portrush Road and a very kind 7-year-old from Ryhope all get our attention.
Find out more by browsing through our feature.
Page 1 of 3