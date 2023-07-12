Unseen film footage of Sunderland in the 1980s has been uncovered.

A still from the film by Reg Machin.

Echo followers are the first to get a look at the cine reel which was taken by Reg Machin more than 40 years ago - and kept in a shoebox for safe keeping ever since.

Callan and grandad go for a 'drive' themselves.

All the way to Marsden Road

Watch as he takes us on a time lapse drive along Roker Baths Road passing the old newsagents shop which Reg and his wife Lorna lived above.

The journey continues along Fulwell Road, then Dovedale Road and onto Sunderland Road.

A grandad and grandson moment.

The final part of the journey takes in Whitburn Road and goes all the way along to Marsden Road.

'He said he had something in a box. There were these cine reels'

Reg's excellent work was found recently by his grandson Callan Matthews who told the Echo: "My grandad said he had something in a box and there were these cine reels.

Callan as a young boy with his grandad.

"I would love for this footage to be seen by people."

Callan, 23, said his grandad would be thrilled to see his 'amazing footage' viewed by Echo followers.

Callan Matthews who has shared the cine footage with the Sunderland Echo.

More to come from Ray soon

Thanks to Callan and Reg for this wonderful reminder of Sunderland 40 years ago and watch out for more clips of Reg's work coming soon.

In the meantime, we want to hear from more people with their own film footage of Sunderland's past.

Callan Matthews.

It doesn't matter if it is your local street, a day by the beach, a factory scene, footage from a football match or your night out at your favourite club. We would love to see it all.