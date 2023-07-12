News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

A drive through Sunderland in the 80s: Footage seen for first time in 40 years

Found in a shoe box: A film showing Sunderland in the 1980s

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Jul 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read

Unseen film footage of Sunderland in the 1980s has been uncovered.

A still from the film by Reg Machin.A still from the film by Reg Machin.
A still from the film by Reg Machin.

Echo followers are the first to get a look at the cine reel which was taken by Reg Machin more than 40 years ago - and kept in a shoebox for safe keeping ever since.

Most Popular

Callan and grandad go for a 'drive' themselves.Callan and grandad go for a 'drive' themselves.
Callan and grandad go for a 'drive' themselves.

All the way to Marsden Road

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch as he takes us on a time lapse drive along Roker Baths Road passing the old newsagents shop which Reg and his wife Lorna lived above.

The journey continues along Fulwell Road, then Dovedale Road and onto Sunderland Road.

A grandad and grandson moment.A grandad and grandson moment.
A grandad and grandson moment.

The final part of the journey takes in Whitburn Road and goes all the way along to Marsden Road.

'He said he had something in a box. There were these cine reels'

Reg's excellent work was found recently by his grandson Callan Matthews who told the Echo: "My grandad said he had something in a box and there were these cine reels.

Callan as a young boy with his grandad.Callan as a young boy with his grandad.
Callan as a young boy with his grandad.

"I would love for this footage to be seen by people."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callan, 23, said his grandad would be thrilled to see his 'amazing footage' viewed by Echo followers.

Callan Matthews who has shared the cine footage with the Sunderland Echo.Callan Matthews who has shared the cine footage with the Sunderland Echo.
Callan Matthews who has shared the cine footage with the Sunderland Echo.

More to come from Ray soon

Thanks to Callan and Reg for this wonderful reminder of Sunderland 40 years ago and watch out for more clips of Reg's work coming soon.

In the meantime, we want to hear from more people with their own film footage of Sunderland's past.

Callan Matthews.Callan Matthews.
Callan Matthews.

It doesn't matter if it is your local street, a day by the beach, a factory scene, footage from a football match or your night out at your favourite club. We would love to see it all.

Get in touch. Email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaHistoryFilm