70 years of Roker Baths Road in pictures

Roker Baths Road: A picture journey through 70 years of history

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 15:41 BST

If ever a street embodied Wearside history, this is it.

Roker Baths Road witnessed the roar of Sunderland fans and plenty more besides in the era of Roker Park.

We have 9 photos which stretch back to the days of road widening in 1955, and right through to the visit of a darts world champion to the New Derby pub.

It's a treat for nostalgia lovers thanks to these Sunderland Echo photos. Enjoy.

Roker Baths Road and almost 70 years of memories.

1. Roker Baths Road and almost 70 years of memories.

Roker Baths Road before widening took place in 1955.

Roker Baths Road before widening took place in 1955.

The Roker Methodist Church Playgroup Nativity in 1974. Having a final a rehearsal were, left to right: Louise Colledge (4), Adam Mearns (3) and Andrew Lillendale (3).

The Roker Methodist Church Playgroup Nativity in 1974. Having a final a rehearsal were, left to right: Louise Colledge (4), Adam Mearns (3) and Andrew Lillendale (3).

Changes for the Roker End as the high structure comes down in 1982.

Changes for the Roker End as the high structure comes down in 1982.

