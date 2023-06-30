70 years of Roker Baths Road in pictures
Roker Baths Road: A picture journey through 70 years of history
If ever a street embodied Wearside history, this is it.
Roker Baths Road witnessed the roar of Sunderland fans and plenty more besides in the era of Roker Park.
We have 9 photos which stretch back to the days of road widening in 1955, and right through to the visit of a darts world champion to the New Derby pub.
It's a treat for nostalgia lovers thanks to these Sunderland Echo photos. Enjoy.
Page 1 of 3