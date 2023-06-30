Sunderland kits you've loved over the decades, starting with 1973
Which of these retro SAFC kits was your favourite
Haway the Lads. Sunderland will be back in action soon in the famous red and white.
But which strip is your favourite of all time?
We had to start in 1973
We've got lots of colourful away kits to remind you in a special Sunderland Echo film tribute, plus a few iconic home strips including from 1973.
We have got a unique number from 1982, a throwback to 1983 and that stylish outfit that the Lads used in the 1992 FA Cup final.
There's a strip that many will remember from the 1994 to 1996 period, and another from 1994. Watch the film to find out more.
Niall arrives on Wearside
Niall Quinn is pictured in the SAFC shirt when he signed in 1996.
And here's the away kit on show against Man Utd that year.
Sunderland wore a great style of shirt in 1997.
That day v Chelsea
Stylish was the name for this look in 1999 too. It's the strip we used for a 4-1 win over Chelsea.
How about some reminders from 2006, 2008, 2009 but which was your favourite?
Get in touch. Email [email protected]