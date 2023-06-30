News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland kits you've loved over the decades, starting with 1973

Which of these retro SAFC kits was your favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read

Haway the Lads. Sunderland will be back in action soon in the famous red and white.

But which strip is your favourite of all time?

We had to start in 1973

We've got lots of colourful away kits to remind you in a special Sunderland Echo film tribute, plus a few iconic home strips including from 1973.

The traditional look of red and white with black shorts, as seen in the 1973 FA Cup Final.The traditional look of red and white with black shorts, as seen in the 1973 FA Cup Final.
The traditional look of red and white with black shorts, as seen in the 1973 FA Cup Final.

We have got a unique number from 1982, a throwback to 1983 and that stylish outfit that the Lads used in the 1992 FA Cup final.

Sunderland's strip for the 1992 FA Cup Final.Sunderland's strip for the 1992 FA Cup Final.
Sunderland's strip for the 1992 FA Cup Final.

There's a strip that many will remember from the 1994 to 1996 period, and another from 1994. Watch the film to find out more.

Niall arrives on Wearside

Niall Quinn is pictured in the SAFC shirt when he signed in 1996.

Niall Quinn's first day at Roker Park.Niall Quinn's first day at Roker Park.
Niall Quinn's first day at Roker Park.

And here's the away kit on show against Man Utd that year.

A dramatic day at Old Trafford in 1996.A dramatic day at Old Trafford in 1996.
A dramatic day at Old Trafford in 1996.

Sunderland wore a great style of shirt in 1997.

That day v Chelsea

Stylish was the name for this look in 1999 too. It's the strip we used for a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

What a day for SAFC fans and what a kit.What a day for SAFC fans and what a kit.
What a day for SAFC fans and what a kit.
How about some reminders from 2006, 2008, 2009 but which was your favourite?

A flashback to 2010.A flashback to 2010.
A flashback to 2010.

Get in touch. Email [email protected]

Related topics:SAFCNiall QuinnFilm