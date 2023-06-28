Sunderland’s players returned for pre-season training on Monday as a busy and so far hugely productive summer for the club continues apace.

So what’s the latest transfer news - and what should fans expect next?

Here, we run you through…

What next for Sunderland in the transfer market?

Just a day after Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman told supporters that there might be a slight lull in summer business, the club announced a deal for PSV defender Jenson Seelt.

It underlined what has been a hugely exciting window for supporters to date. Seelt is a player Sunderland have tracked and admired for some time, and the move was no doubt aided by the recent change to work permit regulations that benefit teams like Sunderland giving significant game time to English talent.

Sunderland are far from done in the window, as Speakman confirmed that they want more quality and depth in some areas. Up front is an obvious priority, while the severity of Corry Evans’ injury means more cover in a defensive midfield role could be required.

Generally, though, the slight lull Speakman referred to is because in some area of the pitch Sunderland want to assess the progress of the players already in the building. He referenced Trai Hume’s superb second half of last season as a prime example.

How the club’s significant injury list from the end of last season clears and develops over the coming weeks will also have an obvious impact.

Speaking of injuries - what’s the latest on Ross Stewart?

Stewart is making good progress in his recovery from a major achilles injury, but has not yet joined the main group in the early stages of pre-season training.

That was expected, with Sunderland for a while now targeting the middle/latter stages of pre-season for his return. As such he is unlikely to be fully fit and available for the start of the Championship season, though it is of course a fluid situation.

As for his future, Speakman said it was an ‘ongoing conversation’ with regards to a new deal. Any major developments appear unlikely until the striker is fit - and you’d think that also applies to any transfer interest.

What’s the latest on Ellis Simms’ future and the prospect of a Sunderland return?

Everton are likely to sanction the departure of Simms this summer as they look to raise funds to strengthen their squad.

Simms has just one year left on his current contract, meaning it will almost certainly be a permanent departure unless he were to agree a new deal at Goodison Park. At this stage that seems highly unlikely, though a very late u-turn last summer saw Nathan Broadhead do exactly that.

Sunderland are obviously interested in Simms given his success last season and his future potential, and the player himself would be keen to return to a club where he made such an impact - if Everton do decide to sell.

The potential issue is that Simms will have significant interest from elsewhere in the division, with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town already linked with a move.

Sources close to Ipswich Town denied reports yesterday that they had seen a bid of £4 million rejected for the striker, but any team going close to that sum would have every chance of taking Sunderland out of the equation. The Black Cats have shown they will invest in young players but when Ipswich moved for Broadhead last January, the sums involved were well in excess of those Sunderland had provisionally agreed months earlier.

It’s most definitely one to watch, but only time will tell if it’s a deal Sunderland can realistically do.

What do we know about Sunderland’s stance on the sale of key players - such as Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard?

Speakman made clear last week that the club are not looking to sell players, and want to build a squad capable of pushing for promotion in the next couple of seasons.

Both Clarke and Ballard are secured to long-term contracts and so it would take a huge offer for Sunderland to consider selling. As of yet, that has not happened.

The Black Cats have rebuffed initial interest in Clarke and the winger is happy on Wearside off the back of an excellent campaign.

West Ham United have been tracking Ballard as they look for more defensive depth, and have also been linked with a move for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

They have genuine interest but as with Clarke, it would take a huge bid to entice either club or player.

What’s the latest on Chris Rigg’s future?

Rigg, who had interest from a number of Premier League clubs, has opted to extend his Wearside career and signed a two-year scholarship at the Academy of Light yesterday.

It’s a big boost for Sunderland, as explained here.

How is the injury situation looking generally?

By and large it’s looking positive.

Danny Batth and Dan Ballard have been working with the main group in the first stages of pre-season, alongside Jewison Bennette as he steps up his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Niall Huggins has also been fit to start training, which is a hugely encouraging sign after he made a successful return in the play-offs.