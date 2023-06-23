The strong Sunderland message on potential player sales amid Premier League interest

Sunderland's Sporting Director has insisted that they are not a selling club and that the goal is to keep hold of the club's key assets this summer.

The Black Cats have made no secret of their strategy to recruit promising young talent that can grow with the club, and that has continued in the early stages of the summer window with the acquisitions of Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham and Hemir.

There is a recognition that the progress of the club's youngsters could eventually lead to them leaving the club, particularly if Sunderland's rise to the Premier League takes some time.

Speakman says that would ultimately benefit the club's progress but insisted that it is not a central part of the club's strategy. The club are thought to have already resisted initial Premier League interest in Jack Clarke this summer.

The Sporting Director spoke to supporters at the Foundation of Light's fixture release breakfast on Thursday morning, where it was confirmed that Sunderland's campaign would start with a home game against Ipswich Town on Sunday, August 6th.

"The strategy is to build a winning team," Speakman said at the Beacon of Light.

"Maybe we’ve miscommunicated a little from our side, or maybe it’s just that it’s such a change from what Sunderland have done previously, we’ve swung into ‘we’re just buying players to sell and develop.’

"We’re trying to find the best talent to build the right team, to get promoted. And the byproduct of that will be that if we don’t get promoted and players do really, really well - then naturally you’ve got saleable assets and the whole process can move forward a little bit quicker [because you can reinvest].

"We’re looking for continuous growth and we want consistency from season to season, that’s what the best teams and clubs do."

A huge bid for any of Sunderland's players could of course change the picture very quickly, but generally speaking the club are in a strong position to resist any interest.

