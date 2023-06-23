Sunderland historian, 90, to honoured for decades of volunteering

A Sunderland woman who has spent her lifetime in volunteering is set to receive a university award - just as she is about to turn 90.

Elsie Ronald from Southwick Reach in 2018, with an image of herself as a child (middle).

An ancestry rich in mining history

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her own ancestry is entwined in the mining industry of Wearside. 'I have at least six generations of miners as ancestors', she told the Echo.

Read More Nine pictures of The Green in Southwick over the years, spanning seven decades in the Sunderland community

In conjunction with Janette Hilton of the University of Sunderland, she studied the Methodology of Local History and produced a booklet about a Miner’s Life in the 19th Century.

She's spearheaded research into street names, got involved in projects on recovery after Covid-19 and even led guided walks.

Friends of Sunderland Museum (Fosums) members Kathleen and John Shipley, Joyce Wright, Elsie Ronald, Sylvia Smith and Tony Clark alongside the Walrus sculpture in Mowbray Park.

And now Elsie is about to be honoured for her contributions to local history.

Such an honour for Elsie

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big week beckons for Elsie who will receive a University of Sunderland honorary award on July 11.

Elsie said: "This award is the icing on the cake. It was a big surprise and I was in the right place at the right time because I was in the University-led Southwick Reach, and I have learned a lot from the university courses I have done."

Elsie, right, with fellow members of the Friends of Mowbray Park in 2007.

Two days earlier, she will have reached her 90th birthday.

And two days before that, she will also be a part of a huge new exhibition for the Southwick area.

'I needed something to make a new life for myself'

When asked why she remains so busy, the answer came through a tragic moment in her life when her husband died in 1991."I needed something to make a new life for myself," she said. Soon, she had joined the friends groups of Sunderland Museums; Fulwell Windmill; and Mowbray Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I enjoyed it much more than doing the dusting and sweeping. It is much more interesting than doing housework!"And while her health is slowing a little, she said: "My mind is fine and I can still use a computer.

"I want to keep on as much as I can."

So much artistic talent in Southwick

The Southwick Streets event will be held at Carnival House on The King's Road on July 7, from 2pm to 4pm.

It is part of the 'Together in Southwick’ project funded by Lottery Community Fund.

It is run by Southwick Reach which organises arts and cultural activities, exhibitions and visits based on the interests of local people.

Immensely proud of local people

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artistic director Lyn Killeen said: "I am immensely proud to present Southwick Streets exhibition and would like to congratulate members on their wonderful achievements.

"The concept evolved from people’s interests in researching the history of streets and special places to them in Southwick.

"Members have created artwork relating to their particular interests, using the techniques they have learned in the workshops."