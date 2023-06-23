Sunderland historian, 90, to honoured for decades of volunteering
She will celebrate her 90th birthday and receive honours in the same week
A Sunderland woman who has spent her lifetime in volunteering is set to receive a university award - just as she is about to turn 90.
Elsie Ronald is known across Wearside for her great work with groups such as Southwick Reach, Whitburn Resonance, and the friends groups of Sunderland Museums; Fulwell Windmill; and Mowbray Park.
An ancestry rich in mining history
Her own ancestry is entwined in the mining industry of Wearside. 'I have at least six generations of miners as ancestors', she told the Echo.
In conjunction with Janette Hilton of the University of Sunderland, she studied the Methodology of Local History and produced a booklet about a Miner’s Life in the 19th Century.
She's spearheaded research into street names, got involved in projects on recovery after Covid-19 and even led guided walks.
And now Elsie is about to be honoured for her contributions to local history.
Such an honour for Elsie
A big week beckons for Elsie who will receive a University of Sunderland honorary award on July 11.
Elsie said: "This award is the icing on the cake. It was a big surprise and I was in the right place at the right time because I was in the University-led Southwick Reach, and I have learned a lot from the university courses I have done."
Two days earlier, she will have reached her 90th birthday.
And two days before that, she will also be a part of a huge new exhibition for the Southwick area.
'I needed something to make a new life for myself'
When asked why she remains so busy, the answer came through a tragic moment in her life when her husband died in 1991."I needed something to make a new life for myself," she said. Soon, she had joined the friends groups of Sunderland Museums; Fulwell Windmill; and Mowbray Park.
She added: "I enjoyed it much more than doing the dusting and sweeping. It is much more interesting than doing housework!"And while her health is slowing a little, she said: "My mind is fine and I can still use a computer.
"I want to keep on as much as I can."
So much artistic talent in Southwick
The Southwick Streets event will be held at Carnival House on The King's Road on July 7, from 2pm to 4pm.
It is part of the 'Together in Southwick’ project funded by Lottery Community Fund.
It is run by Southwick Reach which organises arts and cultural activities, exhibitions and visits based on the interests of local people.
Immensely proud of local people
Artistic director Lyn Killeen said: "I am immensely proud to present Southwick Streets exhibition and would like to congratulate members on their wonderful achievements.
"The concept evolved from people’s interests in researching the history of streets and special places to them in Southwick.
"Members have created artwork relating to their particular interests, using the techniques they have learned in the workshops."
To find out more about the Southwick Streets exhibition, either come along on July 7, from 2pm to 4pm, or visit the Southwick Reach Facebook page.