Seven Navy ships and submarines which were made welcome in Sunderland

We are piping you on board to look at loads of times when we welcomed the Navy to Wearside.
Submarines and ships have been given a great reception, especially HMS Ocean which was the city’s adopted vessel.
From 1945, we have the Mayor of Sunderland trying his skills at the controls of a submarine.
Tell us if you went on board, but only after you have browsed through our photo collection.
1. Life on board
A super seven of ships and submarines visiting Wearside. Tell us which one you went aboard.
2. At the helm
The Mayor of Sunderland tried out the controls of the submarine U776 in Sunderland in 1945.
3. Waiting their turn
These visitors were waiting to board the Royal Navy submarine Narwhal which was on a five day visit to Sunderland in 1971.
4. Back home in 1977
Five sailors from Sunderland arrived in their hometown aboard the Royal Navy frigate HMS Eastbourne in 1977.
Pictured are Paul Metcalfe, Bryan Semens, Bernard Docherty, Stephen Pattison and Petty Officer Paul King. They are pictured with captain of the frigate, Commander Christopher Cobley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.