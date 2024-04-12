Seven Navy ships and submarines which were made welcome in Sunderland

We are piping you on board to look at loads of times when we welcomed the Navy to Wearside.

Submarines and ships have been given a great reception, especially HMS Ocean which was the city’s adopted vessel.

From 1945, we have the Mayor of Sunderland trying his skills at the controls of a submarine.

We also have Echo archive views from 1971 to 2017.

Tell us if you went on board, but only after you have browsed through our photo collection.

1 . Life on board A super seven of ships and submarines visiting Wearside. Tell us which one you went aboard. Photo Sales

2 . At the helm The Mayor of Sunderland tried out the controls of the submarine U776 in Sunderland in 1945. Photo Sales

3 . Waiting their turn These visitors were waiting to board the Royal Navy submarine Narwhal which was on a five day visit to Sunderland in 1971. Photo Sales