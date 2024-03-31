Nine great views of Villiers Street from the Sunderland Echo archives

Take a spot of street dancing, some cool wall art and add in a cuppa or two. The result is a great gallery of retro photos from Villiers Street.
The city centre location gets our attention in our latest Echo archive feature.
1. 9 views, one street
A gallery of Villiers Street scenes but how many do you remember.
2. Reflection from 2008
A photo from 16 years ago and it shows NERS project worker Entela Muca (2nd from right) with l-r Riya Khurana, Maria Butt, Arto Bolus and Alexsey Kirienko.
3. Cuppa anyone
Taking part in the Macmillan Worlds Biggest Coffee Morning in 20111 were staff at the SCS offices in Villiers Street.
Here are Craig Davies, Gabrielle Bruce, Katie Rossi and Lauren Barker.
4. Memories from 2011
Archaeologist Matt Town alongside the former Villiers Street Chapel in Sunderland.
