Get your thinking caps on because we've got faces galore for you to recognise at Paddy Whacks.

Here are nine Echo archive photos from the pub and they were all taken between 2008 and 2010.

Maybe you were in the pub to watch football or Olympic boxing. Maybe you were one of the Rose of Tralee competitors or one of the smiling staff in our photo selection.

The only way to find out for sure is by browsing through our retro collection.

1 . Pictured at Paddy Whacks Nine great reminders of fun times in Paddy Whacks over the years. Photo Sales

2 . Wonderful support Fans were in the pub cheering on boxer Tony Jeffries as he competed in the 2008 Olympics. Photo Sales

3 . Cheers to this 2008 memory St Patrick's Day celebrations in the pub in 2008. Tell us if this brings back happy memories. Photo Sales

4 . Ready for the off Getting ready for the 2009 Grand National at Paddy Whacks were Connor McCutcheon (left) and Aiden Huntley. Photo Sales