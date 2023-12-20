Can you believe it. Fifteen years have passed since that High Street favourite Woolworths was gone forever.

The retail giant was a bargain hunter's dream especially at Christmas when LPs, DVDs, toys, books and children's clothes would fly off the shelves.

But all that changed at the end of 2008 when the shutters went down for the last time in stores such as the Durham branch.

Sunderland's Fawcett Street store faced its final days four years earlier.

We have memories of them all, including branches in Pennywell, Houghton and Seaham.

Woolworths was part of all our lives until 2008.

Shoppers outside the Sunderland branch in 1963.

If you went bargain hunting at the Pennywell shops in 1959, you could choose between Woolworths, Liptons and the Co-operative store for your top buys.

Coronation Street star Margot Bryant brought out the shoppers when she visited the Fawcett Street branch in 1970. The locals said Margot, who played Minnie Caldwell in the soap, was 'canny'.