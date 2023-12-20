News you can trust since 1873
11 wonderful memories of Woolworths in Sunderland, Seaham, Houghton and Durham, 15 years after the company closed its doors for good

The year which left shoppers reeling: Woolworths was shutting

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Dec 2023, 13:57 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:59 GMT

Can you believe it. Fifteen years have passed since that High Street favourite Woolworths was gone forever.

The retail giant was a bargain hunter's dream especially at Christmas when LPs, DVDs, toys, books and children's clothes would fly off the shelves.

But all that changed at the end of 2008 when the shutters went down for the last time in stores such as the Durham branch.

Sunderland's Fawcett Street store faced its final days four years earlier.

We have memories of them all, including branches in Pennywell, Houghton and Seaham.

Woolworths was part of all our lives until 2008. Join us for a journey through 11 memories of the famous store.

1. Remembering a High Street giant

Shoppers outside the Sunderland branch in 1963.

2. Window shopping

If you went bargain hunting at the Pennywell shops in 1959, you could choose between Woolworths, Liptons and the Co-operative store for your top buys.

3. Pictured in Pennywell

Coronation Street star Margot Bryant brought out the shoppers when she visited the Fawcett Street branch in 1970. The locals said Margot, who played Minnie Caldwell in the soap, was 'canny'.

4. Canny Margot in Sunderland

