11 wonderful memories of Woolworths in Sunderland, Seaham, Houghton and Durham, 15 years after the company closed its doors for good
The year which left shoppers reeling: Woolworths was shutting
Can you believe it. Fifteen years have passed since that High Street favourite Woolworths was gone forever.
The retail giant was a bargain hunter's dream especially at Christmas when LPs, DVDs, toys, books and children's clothes would fly off the shelves.
But all that changed at the end of 2008 when the shutters went down for the last time in stores such as the Durham branch.
Sunderland's Fawcett Street store faced its final days four years earlier.
