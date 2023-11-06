News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of Christmas shopping spots in and around Sunderland in the 1980s, including Ryhope, Silksworth, Murton and Seaham

We're going to Doggarts, Woolworths and Siddles

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:33 GMT

40 years ago, parents were desperate to get their hands on Care Bears or Cabbage Patch Dolls.

They were the must-have toys for under the Christmas tree in 1983.

Closer to home, these were the neighbourhood streets where you probably went looking for a bargain or two.

Wearside's local shops - from Ryhope to Silksworth - get our attention in this gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos from 40 years ago.

Tell us if you went shopping in Doggarts or Woolworths.

Retail therapy from the shops of the 1980s. Tell us if you loved Doggarts, Murleys and Tonks.

1. Bargain hunting - 80s style

The Mini Market, Siddles for fruit and veg and more in Silksworth.

2. Shop time in Silksworth

Doggarts in Houghton in November 1980 but you'd have to be quick to grab a bargain. It was closing down.

3. Shoppers out in Houghton

Wadditt's, The Off Licence and Carpenters in Hetton 40 years ago.

4. Hetton in the 80s

