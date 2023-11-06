We're going to Doggarts, Woolworths and Siddles

40 years ago, parents were desperate to get their hands on Care Bears or Cabbage Patch Dolls.

They were the must-have toys for under the Christmas tree in 1983.

Closer to home, these were the neighbourhood streets where you probably went looking for a bargain or two.

Wearside's local shops - from Ryhope to Silksworth - get our attention in this gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos from 40 years ago.

Tell us if you went shopping in Doggarts or Woolworths.

1 . Bargain hunting - 80s style Retail therapy from the shops of the 1980s. Tell us if you loved Doggarts, Murleys and Tonks.

2 . Shop time in Silksworth The Mini Market, Siddles for fruit and veg and more in Silksworth.

3 . Shoppers out in Houghton Doggarts in Houghton in November 1980 but you'd have to be quick to grab a bargain. It was closing down.