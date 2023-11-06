Nine pictures of Christmas shopping spots in and around Sunderland in the 1980s, including Ryhope, Silksworth, Murton and Seaham
We're going to Doggarts, Woolworths and Siddles
40 years ago, parents were desperate to get their hands on Care Bears or Cabbage Patch Dolls.
They were the must-have toys for under the Christmas tree in 1983.
Closer to home, these were the neighbourhood streets where you probably went looking for a bargain or two.
Wearside's local shops - from Ryhope to Silksworth - get our attention in this gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos from 40 years ago.
Tell us if you went shopping in Doggarts or Woolworths.
1 / 3