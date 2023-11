We all love a TV show. These people did and they shared their views about it with the Echo.

Have a look at 11 people who were pictured in the past - all having their say on programmes such as I'm A Celebrity, X Factor and Neighbours.

As you settle down to an evening in front of the box, take a browse through this selection of retro viewers.

1 . Faces on TV All these people had their say on shows ranging from I'm A Celebrity to X Factor. Photo Sales

2 . Get me back to 2004 The Wearside public spoke about I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2004. Photo Sales

3 . Neighbourly in 2005 One of the many Sunderland people who had their say on Neighbours. The TV show celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2005. Photo Sales

4 . Focus on X Factor A 2007 view on X Factor from this Sunderland resident. Photo Sales