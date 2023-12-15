The 7-year-old who brought Christmas cheer to Wearside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Talk about the magic of Christmas - one seven-year-old handed it out in style.

Four lucky children got an unexpected Buzz at Christmas in 1996 thanks to the amazing generosity of Adnam Krzalic, of Houghton.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Generous Adnam Krzalic who gave away his prized collection of Toy Story figures after hearing their was a shortage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He gave away his prized collection of Toy Story figures which were almost impossible to get that season, after hearing there was a shortage.

He said: “I want them to go to other boys and girls who don’t have mums and dads who won’t get toys this Christmas.

“I have asked Santa for a big Buzz, which is why I can give these away."

Our question is, did Adnam get his wish of a big Buzz Lightyear that year. Let us know if you have the answer.

Kelly's wonderful smile was an award winner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere in the news that year, Sunderland girl Kelly Wharton beat more than 700 other hopefuls to be named Britain’s Brightest Smile in a search organised by the British Safety Council.

The 24-year-old was the eighth person to hold the title but the first to hail from the North-East.

And lifelong Sunderland fan Harold Combs showed his support for the team he loves by spending £450 on 18 bricks for the club’s new wall of fame.

Harold cemented his place in SAFC fans history

The great-grandfather from Roker had planned to buy just his two sons bricks for Christmas.

Sunderland fan Harold Combs in December 1996.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It started as a minor investment and just grew and grew, ” he said.

“We have only ourselves to blame for bringing the family up with red and white eyes.

The Wall of Fame scheme involved paying £25 for a commemorative brick engraved with a name or message placed in the new £15million super stadium.

By December 1996, 5,000 bricks had been sold out of a total of 15,000 on offer.