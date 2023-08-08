News you can trust since 1873
11 times Hollywood came to Sunderland as film-making capital celebrates special anniversary

11 Wearside tributes to Hollywood: We've got Toy Story, Lion King and Zombies

By Chris Cordner
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

And action. Cue the memories as we pay tribute to Hollywood with a bit of good old fashioned Wearside style.

The famous Hollywood sign is 100 years old and we are marking the occasion with a look back at those great film scenes you have recreated in Sunderland and County Durham.

If you walked through Sunderland city centre dressed as a zombie in 2009, you're in.

If you performed Aladdin in Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2012, we've got that as well.

Have a look at these retro Echo reminders.

You love recreating a movie scene in Sunderland. See if you can recognise any of these.

1. Hits from the archives

Would you believe it. It's an Ewok at the SciFair, Seaburn Centre in 2014.

Would you believe it. It's an Ewok at the SciFair, Seaburn Centre in 2014.

2. Out of this world in Seaburn

Would you believe it. It's an Ewok at the SciFair, Seaburn Centre in 2014.

They were off to see the wizard. A 2003 photo from the rehearsal for the Pennywell School production of the Wizard of Oz.

3. Wizard times in Pennywell

To 2006 for this Barnes Junior School photo. Leah Gohren, Abigail Elston, Elliot Pace and Christopher Rogers were taking part in a production of Toy Story.

To 2006 for this Barnes Junior School photo. Leah Gohren, Abigail Elston, Elliot Pace and Christopher Rogers were taking part in a production of Toy Story.

4. A buzz at Barnes Juniors

To 2006 for this Barnes Junior School photo. Leah Gohren, Abigail Elston, Elliot Pace and Christopher Rogers were taking part in a production of Toy Story.

