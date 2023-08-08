11 Wearside tributes to Hollywood: We've got Toy Story, Lion King and Zombies

And action. Cue the memories as we pay tribute to Hollywood with a bit of good old fashioned Wearside style.

The famous Hollywood sign is 100 years old and we are marking the occasion with a look back at those great film scenes you have recreated in Sunderland and County Durham.

If you walked through Sunderland city centre dressed as a zombie in 2009, you're in.

If you performed Aladdin in Sunderland Royal Hospital in 2012, we've got that as well.

Have a look at these retro Echo reminders.

1 . Hits from the archives You love recreating a movie scene in Sunderland. See if you can recognise any of these. Photo Sales

2 . Out of this world in Seaburn Would you believe it. It's an Ewok at the SciFair, Seaburn Centre in 2014. Photo Sales

3 . Wizard times in Pennywell They were off to see the wizard. A 2003 photo from the rehearsal for the Pennywell School production of the Wizard of Oz. Photo Sales

4 . A buzz at Barnes Juniors To 2006 for this Barnes Junior School photo. Leah Gohren, Abigail Elston, Elliot Pace and Christopher Rogers were taking part in a production of Toy Story. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4