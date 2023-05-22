There's no better time to take a look at the links as it is Zombie Awareness Month.

Let's have a look at Wearside's fascination with the spooky connection, with the help of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Zombies on the streets of Sunderland

You could be forgiven for thinking you were seeing things in 2009. You weren't. There really was a horde of Zombies walking through the streets of Sunderland.

They were promoting a series of scary films which were coming up at the Empire Cinema.

Just as impressive were the costumes at St Benet's Primary School in 2010. Aidan Morris was one of the children in Halloween outfits and he chose a Zombie look. Very impressive.

Loving the costumes at St Benet's Primary School in Sunderland in 2010.

Wayne Thompson's horror film in 2003 certainly caught our attention - especially as he had Gary Rutherford dressed as a Zombie in Seaham for the production.

An invasion in West Rainton

Gary Rutherford played the part of a Zombie in a 2003 film made in Seaham.

It must have been quite the spectacle near West Rainton when a Zombie invasion happened in 2012.

More than 1,200 Scouts and Explorer Scouts, aged between 10 and 18, descended on Moor House Adventure Centre for the annual Confido weekend.

The Zombie invasion of West Rainton in 2012, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

More than 50 action-packed activities were on offer, including Europe’s largest mobile zip wire, Segway safari, climbing and abseiling.

But on the Saturday night, the entire campsite took on a spooky theme as zombies took over for a massive party and the woods became a scare zone for those who dared venture in. Did you?

Frighteningly good in Seaham

In 2013, Chris Greenwood's labour of love was a cult comedy-horror zombie movie called Zombie Women of Satan 2.

The Sunderland film-maker said the production was a sequel to a 2009 movie which made a huge splash at the Cannes Film Festival where it got a lot of recognition, largely due to the sight of a dozen zombies on the beach promoting it.

Working on a shoestring budget of just £8,000, the crew and cast filmed the sequel around the North East, including Sunderland and Chester-le-Street, with realistic pyrotechnics, gunfights, luxury cars and of course, Zombies.