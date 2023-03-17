Red Nose Day in Sunderland: Retro belly laughs from St Benet's, Thorney Close, Sunderland High, Farringdon and more
It's Red Nose Day and we’ve got fun-filled memories for you.
To get you in the mood for mirth, we found these Comic Relief scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives.
Following the yellow brick road in 2013
You’ve laughed at the comedy cafe at Thorney Close Primary in 2015 and Sunderland High School in the same year.
The Wizard of Oz got a new look at Sunderland Council in 2013.
Hair dyes, red noses – you’ve done it all in the name of charity over the years and we have got the proof in our retro video.
Haway the St Benet’s fundraisers in 2003
So if you tucked in to flapjacks at Camden Square Infants in Seaham in 2007, held a pyjama party day at Farringdon School in 2007, dressed up at Kidz Corner in John Street in 2005, or rocked a new hairstyle at St Benet's Primary in 2003, we’ve got memories for you.
Dont forget to share your own memories by emailing [email protected]