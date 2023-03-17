News you can trust since 1873
Red Nose Day in Sunderland: Retro belly laughs from St Benet's, Thorney Close, Sunderland High, Farringdon and more

It's Red Nose Day and we’ve got fun-filled memories for you.

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:53 GMT

To get you in the mood for mirth, we found these Comic Relief scenes in the Sunderland Echo archives.

Following the yellow brick road in 2013

You’ve laughed at the comedy cafe at Thorney Close Primary in 2015 and Sunderland High School in the same year.

Laughs from the past as we reflect on Comic Relief scenes from Wearside.
The Wizard of Oz got a new look at Sunderland Council in 2013.

Hair dyes, red noses – you’ve done it all in the name of charity over the years and we have got the proof in our retro video.

Haway the St Benet’s fundraisers in 2003

Sunderland City Council staff at the Doxford International Contact Centre in 2013. Dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz were, left to right; Elizabeth Stule, Anne Loadman, Kathryn Stule and Christine Brace.
So if you tucked in to flapjacks at Camden Square Infants in Seaham in 2007, held a pyjama party day at Farringdon School in 2007, dressed up at Kidz Corner in John Street in 2005, or rocked a new hairstyle at St Benet's Primary in 2003, we’ve got memories for you.

Dont forget to share your own memories by emailing [email protected]

A Comic Relief basin cut head shave at Sainsbury's Silksworth for these lads in 2013. Marshall Hall (left) of Reds hairdressers, was pictured with l-r Stephen Ahmed, James Pallas and Phillip Richardson.
Staff got their hair dyed in Sunderland and Newcastle colours at St Benet's RC Primary School in 2003.
