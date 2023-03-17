11 pictures from Red Nose Day events in Sunderland over the years as Comic Relief returns - custard baths, big hair, devils, chilli eating, you've done it all
The wonderful Red Nose Day is back and that means more Sunderland scenes like these.
It’s time to get back into that bath of custard, get your hair shaved off, or eat chillies for charity just like you did in years gone by.
Comic Relief 2023 is a fun-filled day with a great cause – to tackle poverty, discrimination and violence.
Re-live these Sunderland Echo archive memories as you get ready to have a fundraising day of laughs.
