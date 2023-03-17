News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
55 minutes ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
1 hour ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
3 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
We love your fundraising initiative and here is a reminder of your Comic Relief events from the past.
We love your fundraising initiative and here is a reminder of your Comic Relief events from the past.
We love your fundraising initiative and here is a reminder of your Comic Relief events from the past.

11 pictures from Red Nose Day events in Sunderland over the years as Comic Relief returns - custard baths, big hair, devils, chilli eating, you've done it all

The wonderful Red Nose Day is back and that means more Sunderland scenes like these.

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:56 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

It’s time to get back into that bath of custard, get your hair shaved off, or eat chillies for charity just like you did in years gone by.

Comic Relief 2023 is a fun-filled day with a great cause – to tackle poverty, discrimination and violence.

Re-live these Sunderland Echo archive memories as you get ready to have a fundraising day of laughs.

Sara Smith and Lynsey Sutherland dressed as red devils for Comic Relief at London Electric in 2003.

1. Devilish in 2003

Sara Smith and Lynsey Sutherland dressed as red devils for Comic Relief at London Electric in 2003. Photo: PB

Photo Sales
Geoff Watson and Ian Fleming spent the day with pegs on their face at the Royal Mail in 2003.

2. Ouch! It's 2003

Geoff Watson and Ian Fleming spent the day with pegs on their face at the Royal Mail in 2003. Photo: MM Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Duty manager Mick Scholey enjoyed a custard bath at Sainsburys in Silksworth for Red Nose Day in 2006.

3. Bath time in Silksworth

Duty manager Mick Scholey enjoyed a custard bath at Sainsburys in Silksworth for Red Nose Day in 2006. Photo: KB

Photo Sales
Chilli and Malteser eating at Royal Sun Alliance, in 2001. Were you pictured at the Doxford event?

4. Red hot for Red Nose Day

Chilli and Malteser eating at Royal Sun Alliance, in 2001. Were you pictured at the Doxford event? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
SunderlandSunderland Echo