How Sunderland looked at the last coronation
All eyes are on the Coronation this weekend and it is the first we've seen since 1953.
This is how Sunderland looked the last time we had such a huge celebration.
Scouts hard at work
Children were fishing in the Mowbray Park lake, building a new scout headquarters in the grounds of Sunderland General Hospital, playing in Silver Street and walking hand in hand at Hasting Hill Juniors.
Trevor Ford and Len Shackleton were just two of the stars at Roker Park and 1953 was the year when a new Binns store was opened.
Wearside looking stunning in the 50s evenings
Our feature film captures Wearmouth Bridge, Mackies Corner, a shipyard launch, the Wear at South Hylton, Corporation Qay and Holy Rosary Church all lit up in Farringdon.
And how could we miss out Sunderland people enjoying Coronation parties in fine style.
We hope you enjoy your own celebrations this weekend.
Tell us about the Wearside nostalgia you would like us to cover. Email [email protected]