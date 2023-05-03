News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
42 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

The moment when Prince Charles ‘signed’ for Sunderland

Now that really would have been a signing! But Prince Charles never did make it on to the books of SAFC.

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.
So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.

It was all a bit of banter during the future King’s visit to Wearside in 1985.

The Prince was visiting the Community Venture Project in St Thomas Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During a lighthearted moment, the Royal guest was asked to sign the visitors book.

Most Popular

It prompted Tom Cowie, the then chairman of Sunderland Football Club, to say: "You’re signing up for Sunderland then."

Mr Cowie headed up a group of businessman who were helping to raise funds to finance the Community Venture Project scheme along with an organisation called Business in the Community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And from Sunderland, Prince Charles was due to move on to Causey Quarry near Stanley where he watched the first new recruits climbing and abseiling.

So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.
So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.
Sir Tom CowieSir Tom Cowie
Sir Tom Cowie

After that, he was being whisked off to Newcastle Airport for a return flight to London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What are your memories of meeting His Royal Highness on one of his visits to Sunderland? Get in touch with the Sunderland Echo.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

Related topics:SunderlandSAFCPrinceFootballPrince Charles