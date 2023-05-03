So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.

It was all a bit of banter during the future King’s visit to Wearside in 1985.

The Prince was visiting the Community Venture Project in St Thomas Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a lighthearted moment, the Royal guest was asked to sign the visitors book.

Read More Nine pictures from King Charles III's visit to Sunderland as Prince of Wales in the 1990s

It prompted Tom Cowie, the then chairman of Sunderland Football Club, to say: "You’re signing up for Sunderland then."

Mr Cowie headed up a group of businessman who were helping to raise funds to finance the Community Venture Project scheme along with an organisation called Business in the Community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And from Sunderland, Prince Charles was due to move on to Causey Quarry near Stanley where he watched the first new recruits climbing and abseiling.

So many smiles as Prince Charles meets an adoring public in Sunderland in 1985.

Sir Tom Cowie

After that, he was being whisked off to Newcastle Airport for a return flight to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are your memories of meeting His Royal Highness on one of his visits to Sunderland? Get in touch with the Sunderland Echo.