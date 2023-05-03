The moment when Prince Charles ‘signed’ for Sunderland
Now that really would have been a signing! But Prince Charles never did make it on to the books of SAFC.
It was all a bit of banter during the future King’s visit to Wearside in 1985.
The Prince was visiting the Community Venture Project in St Thomas Street.
During a lighthearted moment, the Royal guest was asked to sign the visitors book.
It prompted Tom Cowie, the then chairman of Sunderland Football Club, to say: "You’re signing up for Sunderland then."
Mr Cowie headed up a group of businessman who were helping to raise funds to finance the Community Venture Project scheme along with an organisation called Business in the Community.
And from Sunderland, Prince Charles was due to move on to Causey Quarry near Stanley where he watched the first new recruits climbing and abseiling.
After that, he was being whisked off to Newcastle Airport for a return flight to London.
