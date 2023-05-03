Nine pictures from King Charles III's visit to Sunderland as Prince of Wales in the 1990s
It’s a huge week for pomp, pageantry and celebration as King Charles lll is about to be crowned.
And for many, it will be bring back memories of when they met him during his visit to Sunderland in the 1990s.
It was 25 years ago when Prince Charles came to Pennywell and the National Glass Centre.
He met Sunderland’s oldest resident at the time as well as plenty more locals.
Two years earlier, he spoke to locals outside Sunderland University, Pennywell shops and community college.
Have a look.
