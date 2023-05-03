News you can trust since 1873
Memories of Prince Charles on Wearside in the 1990s.Memories of Prince Charles on Wearside in the 1990s.
Memories of Prince Charles on Wearside in the 1990s.

Nine pictures from King Charles III's visit to Sunderland as Prince of Wales in the 1990s

It’s a huge week for pomp, pageantry and celebration as King Charles lll is about to be crowned.

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:23 BST

And for many, it will be bring back memories of when they met him during his visit to Sunderland in the 1990s.

It was 25 years ago when Prince Charles came to Pennywell and the National Glass Centre.

He met Sunderland’s oldest resident at the time as well as plenty more locals.

Two years earlier, he spoke to locals outside Sunderland University, Pennywell shops and community college.

Have a look.

Prince Charles at Sunderland Glass Centre 25 years ago.

1. Reflections from 1998

Prince Charles at Sunderland Glass Centre 25 years ago. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Back to October 1998 for this view of Prince Charles in Sunderland.

2. Proudly wearing the shirt

Back to October 1998 for this view of Prince Charles in Sunderland. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Prince Charles was pictured shaking hands with Sunderland's oldest citizen Dorothy Ovendon, aged 107 in 1998.

3. Delighted to meet you, Dorothy

Prince Charles was pictured shaking hands with Sunderland's oldest citizen Dorothy Ovendon, aged 107 in 1998. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Prince Charles greets the crowd during his visit to Pennywell in 1998.

4. Large crowds for the Prince

Prince Charles greets the crowd during his visit to Pennywell in 1998. Photo: Sunderland Echo

