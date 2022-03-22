Loading...
Reminders of fun in the South Tyneside sun.
Soak up the sunshine memories with 9 sunny Wearside retro photos as the warmer weather returns

At last! Hip hip hip hooray as the sun is out and warmer weather is here.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 9:52 am

Weathermen are predicting a sunny spell for this week and Sunderland’s temperatures are set to rise to 16 degrees C.

We are marking the turnaround with a look back at scenes to put a sunny smile on your face.

So whether you were pictured at Mowbray Park or Sunniside Live, we have something to brighten up the day. Take a look.

1. Super at Sandhaven BeachB

Enjoying a lolly, and the hot weather at Sandhaven Beach, were Brian and Marian Daunt from South Shields in 2017.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Fun on the water

Enjoying a 2018 heatwave in South Tyneside. Recognise them?

Photo: sg

3. On the right tracks in 2015

South Marine Park in the sun and what could be better than a train ride.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. On the ball in 2017

A kickabout in Marine Park in 2011.

Photo: sg

Sunderland
