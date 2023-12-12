Sunderland's nanas and grandads at Christmas: Eleven photos of your loved ones at parties
A cracker of party selections from Pennywell, Gilbridge and Silksworth
We've got party hats, crackers and even a visit from Santa - and most of all, we've got nanas and grandads galore on camera.
We delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to find these photos of Over-60s Christmas parties on Wearside.
They span a period from 1979 to 1990 and an area from Pennywell to Silksworth.
See if you can spot a familiar face.
