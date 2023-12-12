News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland's nanas and grandads at Christmas: Eleven photos of your loved ones at parties

A cracker of party selections from Pennywell, Gilbridge and Silksworth

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT

We've got party hats, crackers and even a visit from Santa - and most of all, we've got nanas and grandads galore on camera.

We delved into the Sunderland Echo archives to find these photos of Over-60s Christmas parties on Wearside.

They span a period from 1979 to 1990 and an area from Pennywell to Silksworth.

See if you can spot a familiar face.

Party time for Sunderland pensioners. We hope these scenes bring back wonderful memories.

1. Christmas time for nanas and grandads

Party time for Sunderland pensioners. We hope these scenes bring back wonderful memories.

Photo Sales
A wonderful scene at Dewhirsts in Pennywell, in 1977. Staff from the clothing factory laid on a Christmas party for 40 people.

2. Big-hearted at Dewhirsts

A wonderful scene at Dewhirsts in Pennywell, in 1977. Staff from the clothing factory laid on a Christmas party for 40 people.

Photo Sales
Pensioners were treated to a Christmas party in West Southwick Infant School in 1979.

3. Seasonal at Southwick Infants

Pensioners were treated to a Christmas party in West Southwick Infant School in 1979.

Photo Sales
Some of the pensioners of Castletown pictured at their annual tea in Castle View School in 1979.

4. Christmas in Castletown

Some of the pensioners of Castletown pictured at their annual tea in Castle View School in 1979.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia