News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine Hasting Hill Academy reminders, a celebration of a Sunderland school doing great things

We've got great scenes from the drama club and baseball team

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:19 GMT

Let's hear it for a Sunderland school which goes above and beyond for every pupil.

Hasting Hill Academy made the Echo headlines after its latest Ofsted report.

We are celebrating the news with a look back at 9 great Echo archive moments from the school's history.

That includes the day a school team took part in a baseball final in 2010 and pupils finding out what it was like to be a wartime evacuee in a project from 2009.

Classroom scenes and fun on the pitch. Have a look before you share your own recollections.

1. A history lesson at Hasting Hill

Classroom scenes and fun on the pitch. Have a look before you share your own recollections.

Photo Sales
These pupils were looking at the work of the Red Cross in October 2004.

2. A 2004 memory

These pupils were looking at the work of the Red Cross in October 2004.

Photo Sales
The school's drama club had lots of keen memvers in 2004.

3. Putting on a show

The school's drama club had lots of keen memvers in 2004.

Photo Sales
The Three Wise Men were played by Nathan Greenwood, Saul Kirby and Paul Swinney in the school's Nativity in 2006.

4. Bringing gifts in 2006

The Three Wise Men were played by Nathan Greenwood, Saul Kirby and Paul Swinney in the school's Nativity in 2006.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SchoolsSunderlandNostalgia