Choices galore. That's what you had if you had a night out in Sunderland in 2009.

Tell us which of these venues was first on your list for a drink with pals back in the day.

Was it Passion, Liquid, Varsity or maybe the Lambton Worm. These and more are included in our flashback photo line-up from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Night out memories Tell us which of these venues was on your schedule for a Sunderland night out. Photo Sales

2 . An Albion Place view Plenty on offer at Blu Bambu which was pictured in March 2009. Photo Sales

3 . A focus on Fitzgerald's Taking you back to Fitzgerald's as it looked 15 years ago. Photo Sales

4 . So many choices A bar, bistro and cafe with great choices from breakfast and onwards. It's Fifty 5s in John Street. Photo Sales