11 photos from the Lambton Worm: Faces from 2005 to 2014

People enjoying drinks and football matches on the pub TVs

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT

Here's another round of Sunderland pub photos.

This time we've chosen the Lambton Worm in Low Row for one of our spotlights on your favourite locals in years gone by.

There are certainly plenty of faces to recognise in these 11 Echo archive pictures from 2005 to 2014.

There's a wine festival, beer festival, World Cup football on TV and people going through the agony of watching a derby match.

Have a look and find out more.

Inside the Low Row pub in this selection of images from 2005 to 2014.

1. Lovely Lambton Worm memories

A relaxing day in the pub. Tell us if you recognise someone in this 2005 photo.

2. Back in time to 2005

Martin Furness was celebrating the pub's beer festival in this 2009 photo.

3. Raising a 2009 toast

The pub held its own World Cup wine festival in 2010. Pictured with some vintage tipples were Martin Haswell, Peta Halliwell and John Nutman.

4. Serving up a 2010 treat

