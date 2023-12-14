11 photos from the Lambton Worm: Faces from 2005 to 2014
People enjoying drinks and football matches on the pub TVs
Here's another round of Sunderland pub photos.
This time we've chosen the Lambton Worm in Low Row for one of our spotlights on your favourite locals in years gone by.
There are certainly plenty of faces to recognise in these 11 Echo archive pictures from 2005 to 2014.
There's a wine festival, beer festival, World Cup football on TV and people going through the agony of watching a derby match.
Have a look and find out more.
