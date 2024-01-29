Let's head to Herrington for a look at the Board Inn.

We have more than 40 years of memories in this Echo archive collection of photos.

The leek club had plenty to be proud of in 2003 and we caught up with some of the pub's quizzers when they did a sponsored dip in 2004.

We've got views from 1973, 1992, 2000 and 2017 as well.

Enjoy them all in this Echo tribute.

1 . Brilliant at the Board Inn Eleven photos to take you back to the Board Inn over the years. Photo Sales

2 . A great reception These fans prepared a great welcome home for the Sunderland team after SAFC's 1973 FA Cup Wembley heroics. Photo Sales

3 . A perfect vantage point Fans grabbed every vantage point at the pub to watch the 1973 FA Cup homecoming parade. Photo Sales

4 . Signs from 1992 Landlord Colin Horn, right, took a sign language course and demonstrates the sign for a pint of beer in 1992. Looking on was Bass retail operations manager Andrew Pallister, retail operations director John Weir and Fred Hardy, chairman of Sunderland Deaf Society. Photo Sales