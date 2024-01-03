Red and white through and through

One of Sunderland’s keenest supporters was Rosey - and she had a real story to tell 50 years ago.

The carthorse was saved from the slaughter house and became a Sunderland fan like owner, 15-year-old Susan Jolly, of South Hylton.

A fans favourite in 1973

She even drew cheers when she toured the streets after the 1973 FA Cup Final.

Her enthusiasm knew no bounds. Every home match Rosey, a Welsh cob and former carthorse, wore Sunderland’s colours - a red and white hat, scarf and rosette.

Rosey, a Welsh cob and former cart horse, in her Sunderland colours with owner Susan Jolly.

Rosey also tuned in to the game on a transistor radio which Susan left in her stable while she went to Roker Park.

'She kicks her heels when the match comes on'

“She loves getting dressed up and listening to the pop music, but she really kicks her heels when the match comes on, ” said Susan at the time.

When Sunderland played Millwall that year, Susan left two transistors in the field next to her home on Hylton Bank.

Sunderland taking on Millwall at Roker Park in 1974.

“Sunderland won 4-0 so I’ll be leaving two radio, ” she said.

Dressing Rosey up all began on FA Cup Final day in 1973. Susan took her through the streets of South Hylton sporting the team’s colours and since then she has worn them for every home match.

A flying save from the Millwall keeper against Sunderland in 1974.

Her life was almost ended

Rosey’s life almost ended in 1973 when she was to have been sent to the slaughter house.

Susan, who has ridden her since she was nine, said: “I just couldn’t let that happen. We have been friends too long.”