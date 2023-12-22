News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from the Sunderland Echo over its 150 years of history

A look at the composing room, newsdesk, and the presses

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 04:57 GMT

The Sunderland Echo has been there for its loyal followers for 150 years, including some of the biggest moments in history.

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes?

Here's a look at how the Echo operated back in the old days when we were based at Bridge Street in Sunderland.

Look at the teams of workers who brought out the news in the Second World War.

And the jubilant staff who took a moment to watch the 1973 FA Cup Final.

Join us for an anniversary look back at Echo history.

An in-depth look at the Bridge Street offices - the Echo's home until 1976.

1. The Echo's place in history

An in-depth look at the Bridge Street offices - the Echo's home until 1976.

This was a typical scene in the Echo newsroom at the Bridge Street headquarters in the 1930s.

2. Ready to report

This was a typical scene in the Echo newsroom at the Bridge Street headquarters in the 1930s.

The team in the composing room in 1943 - a vital time for keeping the people of Sunderland in the news.

3. The war years

The team in the composing room in 1943 - a vital time for keeping the people of Sunderland in the news.

Workers load an Echo van with the day's paper - getting the news on to the streets in 1943.

4. Ready to deliver

Workers load an Echo van with the day's paper - getting the news on to the streets in 1943.

