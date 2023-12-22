Nine pictures from the Sunderland Echo over its 150 years of history
A look at the composing room, newsdesk, and the presses
The Sunderland Echo has been there for its loyal followers for 150 years, including some of the biggest moments in history.
Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes?
Here's a look at how the Echo operated back in the old days when we were based at Bridge Street in Sunderland.
Look at the teams of workers who brought out the news in the Second World War.
And the jubilant staff who took a moment to watch the 1973 FA Cup Final.
Join us for an anniversary look back at Echo history.