Nine Sunderland streets as they looked in yesteryear, and how they look today

The changing face of 9 streets you'll know

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST

They're the same streets but look how they have changed.

We scoured the Sunderland Echo archives to find 9 photos of well-known roads in the city.

Then, we found the same road as it looked up to date, thanks to the excellent Google Maps service.

And now we can share that comparison on streets such as Ryhope Road, Chester Road, and North Bridge Street.

Have a look and then get in touch to tell us how much they have changed.

Sunderland streets through the years.

1. Tell us if it has changed much

Sunderland streets through the years.

How Blandford Street looked in 1962 and much more recently, courtesy of Google Maps.

2. Blandford Street

How Blandford Street looked in 1962 and much more recently, courtesy of Google Maps.

How it looked in 1982 and an up-to-date scene (Google Maps)

3. Seaburn fountain roundabout

How it looked in 1982 and an up-to-date scene (Google Maps)

John Street in 1962 outside a busy Joplings - and again in April last year (Google Maps)

4. John Street

John Street in 1962 outside a busy Joplings - and again in April last year (Google Maps)

