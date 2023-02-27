If ever a street could talk, Chester Road would have a remarkable story to tell.

It was the meeting place for children who were about to be evacuated in 1939.

England fans watched their heroes play Slovenia in the 2010 World Cup on television in the Chesters pub.

People gathered in their thousands to watch the Olympic torch go past in 2012.

And all that is just for starters. Read on to enjoy lots more memories from the street’s history, all in photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1 . Watching as their children leave Parents and friends watch as children are evacuated from Chester Road schools in 1939. Photo: SE Photo Sales

2 . A 50s shopping trip Chester Road shops in September 1959. Photo: Sunderland Photo Sales

3 . A first for Ena in 1968 Ena Thompson was the first female traffic warden in Sunderland. She was pictured conducting pedestrians over a crossing on her High Street to Chester Road "beat" in 1968. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . On parade in 1974 Dressmaking class pupils of Chester Road Junior School held a mannequin parade in 1974. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales