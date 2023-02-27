Nine pictures of Sunderland's Chester Road showing its changing face over 80 years - from evacuees to the Olympic Torch
If ever a street could talk, Chester Road would have a remarkable story to tell.
It was the meeting place for children who were about to be evacuated in 1939.
England fans watched their heroes play Slovenia in the 2010 World Cup on television in the Chesters pub.
People gathered in their thousands to watch the Olympic torch go past in 2012.
And all that is just for starters. Read on to enjoy lots more memories from the street’s history, all in photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.
