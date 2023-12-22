Altogether now .... 'can we fix it? Yes we can'
Bob The Builder was at the top of the Christmas charts and there was lots going on in Sunderland as well.
We're talking about the 2000s and we have got a decade of chart-topping festive hits for you to reminisce on.
To give you a reminder of each year, we have included a retro Sunderland Echo photo - from Christmas lights to Bonny Babies.
Have a Merry time as you step back through the years.
1. Top this for memories
Wearside Christmas scenes from the early 2000s - and the songs which were number one.
2. Enchanting in 2000
Eleven year old Fances Hazlett, from Hendon, prepares to entertain people of the alms houses around the Holy Trinity Church with the parishioners of the East End in 2000.
If you were listening to the charts that year, Bob The Builder and Can We Fix It? was number one.
3. Alf's a Sunderland star
Sunderland's own star Alf Pearson made the news in 2001.
The 91-year-old released a CD of him and his late brother Bob's songs. The number 1 in the charts was Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman with Somethin Stupid.
4. An early present
Michael Proctor scored the winner as Sunderland beat Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in December 2002.
Girls Aloud and Sound Of The Underground headed the Christmas charts that year.