Christmas in Sunderland in the 2000s, and the songs which made Number one from 2000-2009

The decade when we welcomed a Hollywood legend to Wearside

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:31 GMT

Altogether now .... 'can we fix it? Yes we can'

Bob The Builder was at the top of the Christmas charts and there was lots going on in Sunderland as well.

We're talking about the 2000s and we have got a decade of chart-topping festive hits for you to reminisce on.

To give you a reminder of each year, we have included a retro Sunderland Echo photo - from Christmas lights to Bonny Babies.

Have a Merry time as you step back through the years.

Wearside Christmas scenes from the early 2000s - and the songs which were number one.

1. Top this for memories

Eleven year old Fances Hazlett, from Hendon, prepares to entertain people of the alms houses around the Holy Trinity Church with the parishioners of the East End in 2000. If you were listening to the charts that year, Bob The Builder and Can We Fix It? was number one.

2. Enchanting in 2000

Sunderland's own star Alf Pearson made the news in 2001. The 91-year-old released a CD of him and his late brother Bob's songs. The number 1 in the charts was Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman with Somethin Stupid.

3. Alf's a Sunderland star

Michael Proctor scored the winner as Sunderland beat Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in December 2002. Girls Aloud and Sound Of The Underground headed the Christmas charts that year.

4. An early present

