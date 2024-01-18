News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Nine great pictures of staff and customers at Varsity in Sunderland from 2004 to 2015

Scenes from 2004 to 2015

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jan 2024, 13:02 GMT

Let's toast nine great photos which were all taken at Varsity in Sunderland.

Our photographers have recorded scenes from 2004 to 2015 and here they are once more.

These great reminders include England fans watching the team play France, staff celebrating Christmas and a look inside the pub 9 years ago.

Enjoy the Echo archive memories.

9 photos which span 20 years of the pub's life. See if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Serving up memories

9 photos which span 20 years of the pub's life. See if you can spot a familiar face.

Photo Sales
Varsity colleagues Andrew Cooper, Shelley Cunningham and Andrew Cornell were looking forward to the new football season in this photo from August 2004.

2. Haway the Lads

Varsity colleagues Andrew Cooper, Shelley Cunningham and Andrew Cornell were looking forward to the new football season in this photo from August 2004.

Photo Sales
Varsity staff Jennifer Conlin and Rebecca Hauxwell were in the picture in 2004.

3. Staff in the picture

Varsity staff Jennifer Conlin and Rebecca Hauxwell were in the picture in 2004.

Photo Sales
Varsity workers Dave Carney, Darren Hill and Dave Rackstraw were getting into the Christmas party mood 20 years ago.

4. Party time

Varsity workers Dave Carney, Darren Hill and Dave Rackstraw were getting into the Christmas party mood 20 years ago.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaPubs