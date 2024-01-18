Let's toast nine great photos which were all taken at Varsity in Sunderland.
Our photographers have recorded scenes from 2004 to 2015 and here they are once more.
These great reminders include England fans watching the team play France, staff celebrating Christmas and a look inside the pub 9 years ago.
1. Serving up memories
9 photos which span 20 years of the pub's life.
See if you can spot a familiar face.
2. Haway the Lads
Varsity colleagues Andrew Cooper, Shelley Cunningham and Andrew Cornell were looking forward to the new football season in this photo from August 2004.
3. Staff in the picture
Varsity staff Jennifer Conlin and Rebecca Hauxwell were in the picture in 2004.
4. Party time
Varsity workers Dave Carney, Darren Hill and Dave Rackstraw were getting into the Christmas party mood 20 years ago.