Nine memories from Sunderland's Hudson Road Primary School as we hop back in time

A sea goddess, giant dustbin, Beefeater and bricklaying: It's Hudson Road School!

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:43 BST

Who's up for a trip back in time to their classroom days.

We are and it's Hudson Road Primary on the agenda in these 9 photos which we found in the Sunderland Echo archives.

We have everything from tapas tasting to toy testing and recycling to bricklaying.

Your homework for today: Browse through these pictures and then get in touch with your own memories.

Plenty of retro Hudson Road school scenes to enjoy here.

"Beefeater" Steve Austin was with Devon Hutchinson and Holly Hughes from Hudson Road Primary School, on the day the replica Crown Jewels went on display in the Bridges in 2012.

Hudson Road pupils had a 10ft sea goddess with them as they marched on the East End and Hendon Carnival in 2005.

Hudson Road Primary School pupils Madie Jardine and Aaron Smith were ready to spring into action at the Holy Trinity Church restoration project in 2016.

Related topics:MemoriesSunderlandSchools