9 photos from Sunderland Nativities in the 1970s. We've got wise men from Millfield and Snow White at Hudson Road

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s back to the 70s we go for some wonderfully festive Nativity scenes from 50 years ago.
If you went to St John’s CofE School, Hill View Infants, Blackfell Infants, or Gorse Road Nursery you might just recognise someone dressed as a wise man, shepherd, Mary or Joseph.
It’s a cuteness overload but why not take a look for yourself and then get in touch with your own memories.
1. Gifts from Roker
A final rehearsal for Louise Colledge (4), Adam Mearns (3) and Andrew Lillendale (3) at the Roker Methodist Church Playgroup Nativity in 1974.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Seasonal at St Joseph's
The Nativity as portrayed by children of St Joseph's RC Primary School, Millfield, in St Joseph's Church in 1974.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Blackfell in 1974
Four year olds Kerry Ann Hewitson (left) and Jack Sanderson make sure the doll is well wrapped up before taking part in Backfell Infants' School Nativity in 1974.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Time for prayer in 1973
A Christmas production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at St John's Church of England Primary School, in 1973.
Photo: Sunderland Echo