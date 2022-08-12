Hip hop time after we scoured the archives for these nine Sunderland dance scenes

Hip Hop Day will be here on August 11.

Okay, so it’s an American celebration, but we have got some great hip hop and street dance scenes to reflect on closer to home.

Were you pictured with Dance JAM in 2013 or Hip Hop Honeyz in 2012? How about Funki Beatz in 2008 or Standby Crew in 2013?

If you were in one of these photos, have a look and re-live the memories.

Back to 2015 A street dance workshop during Activities Day at Sunderland College's Bede Campus 7 years ago.

Funki at Oxclose School Pupils from Oxclose School formed a street dance group called Funki Beatz in 2008. They came 4th in a national competition. Who do you recognise in the group?

A dance reminder from 2012 The Hip Hop Honeyz Dance Group got the spotlight in 2012. Remember this?

JAM packed with talent Members of the Dance JAM street dance group based at the Venue, High Street West, Sunderland. Here they are in 2013.