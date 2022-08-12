Hip hop scenes which might just bring back great memories for you.
Hip hop scenes which might just bring back great memories for you.

Hip hop time after we scoured the archives for these nine Sunderland dance scenes

We’ve got off the hook hip hop scenes to share with you from across Wearside and County Durham.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 12th August 2022, 12:01 pm

Hip Hop Day will be here on August 11.

Okay, so it’s an American celebration, but we have got some great hip hop and street dance scenes to reflect on closer to home.

Were you pictured with Dance JAM in 2013 or Hip Hop Honeyz in 2012? How about Funki Beatz in 2008 or Standby Crew in 2013?

If you were in one of these photos, have a look and re-live the memories.

1. Back to 2015

A street dance workshop during Activities Day at Sunderland College's Bede Campus 7 years ago.

Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Photo Sales

2. Funki at Oxclose School

Pupils from Oxclose School formed a street dance group called Funki Beatz in 2008. They came 4th in a national competition. Who do you recognise in the group?

Photo: CA

Photo Sales

3. A dance reminder from 2012

The Hip Hop Honeyz Dance Group got the spotlight in 2012. Remember this?

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

Photo Sales

4. JAM packed with talent

Members of the Dance JAM street dance group based at the Venue, High Street West, Sunderland. Here they are in 2013.

Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

Photo Sales
SunderlandCounty DurhamAmerican
Next Page
Page 1 of 3