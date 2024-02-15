When Sunderland waved goodbye to pounds, shillings and pence on this day in 1971

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was all change on this day in history for everyone in the UK when we all said goodbye to pounds, shillings and pence.

Decimalisation began on February 15, 1971 and it affected families, shops and businesses across Sunderland.

Booking clerks were busy at Sunderland Railway Station where they had to get used to new coinage.

Decimalisation day at Sunderland train station in 1971.

Mr H Ellwood and Miss E L Hall were pictured handing over change to rail travellers.

All change for travellers and shoppers

There was a chart on the office wall marked 'All Your D Day coins' to help them. It included a diagram of the new coins and a message reminding them that 'British Rail will go decimal on Sunday, February 14'.

It was just as busy at a local supermarket.

Staff at Hintons in Sunderland had to mark up every one of their products with new prices.

Marking up the stock at Hintons with decimal prices in 1971.

Mr H Coates (left) and Mr Colin James were doing just that at the store which had to close for the day to convert to the new system.

Condensed soup - down from 10d to 4p

The posters on the wall gave a reminder of the system being left behind.

In an instant, tins of condensed soup went from 10d under the old system to 4p under the new.