The Sunderland news headlines from 1989, when a bomb, Bentleys and Seaburn fountain shared the spotlight
Moving house brings all sorts of new experiences.
But Wearside man Paul Dewhurst got more than most when he had a root round his new house 35 years ago.
Army disposal experts were called
A 15lb bomb was found in a shed.
Army disposal experts from Catterick were called in when the Second World War anti-tank weapon was discovered at his home in the Monkwearmouth area in 1989.
Police made the area secure but did not carry out any evacuation while the bomb was checked and declared safe before being taken away.
An unexpected discovery
Paul had not long since moved into the house and found the 10x4 inch shell when he was searching through the shed.
To give you a reminder of stories from 1989, all this was in the Echo headlines.
Prince Edward dropped in to Havelock House to watch youngsters who were having a go at ‘camping style’ cooking.
Seaburn fountain was built that year and here’s a reminder of the construction work under way.
Bentleys for teen discos
And discos for teenagers were pulling in huge crowds at Bentleys nightclub.
