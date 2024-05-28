Seven sizzling pictures from Sunderland to help mark National Barbecue Week

Who’s hungry for memories? We are and what better time to look at Wearside barbecues from the past.
After all, National Barbecue Week begins on June 3 and it will hopefully be a chance for Britain’s BBQ lovers to show off their skills.
To get you in the spirit of the week, here’s a gallery of Echo archive barbie scenes from Pennywell to St Peter’s Church.
Tuck in to our selection and enjoy the video, filled with tips from National Barbecue Week last year.
