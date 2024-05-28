Seven sizzling pictures from Sunderland to help mark National Barbecue Week

By Chris Cordner
Published 28th May 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 11:34 BST

Tasty times in Roker, Monkwearmouth and Pennywell

Who’s hungry for memories? We are and what better time to look at Wearside barbecues from the past.

After all, National Barbecue Week begins on June 3 and it will hopefully be a chance for Britain’s BBQ lovers to show off their skills.

To get you in the spirit of the week, here’s a gallery of Echo archive barbie scenes from Pennywell to St Peter’s Church.

Tuck in to our selection and enjoy the video, filled with tips from National Barbecue Week last year.

Food for thought in these seven barbecue scenes from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Serving up memories

The residents of Horatio Street in Roker celebrated Sunderland getting City status with games and an all-day street barbecue in 1992.

2. What a day in Roker

Remembering to recycle after this 2003 barbecue but who can tell us more about this scene?

3. Retro recycling in 2003

Lorraine Johnson who was serving up healthy kababs for a barbecue treat in July 2008.

4. Keeping it healthy

