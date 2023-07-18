The Great Fire of Sunderland, which destroyed 48 shops and business on this day 125 years ago
The Great Fire of Sunderland. Perhaps you've never heard of it.
But it happened 125 years ago today and left 48 shops, businesses and houses in ruins.
At 10pm on June 18, 1898, a windy night in Sunderland sparked an inferno which started in Havelock House.
Philip Curtis, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, took a look.
The conditions were pretty much perfect for a blaze.
It was a very windy night and this caused the fire to quickly progress into a raging inferno.
No fire brigade or fire engines
It spread across the corner of Fawcett Street, large parts of High Street West and the north end of John Street.
There were no fire engines or fire hydrants. All the town chipped in to try and stop one of England's biggest blazes for decades.
The town had no real fire brigade or modern steam fire engines and there were no fire hydrants.
Panic as a theatre was evacuated
A vain attempt was made to use the Fire Queen, a boat that was moored at Panns Ferry landing, but it was not possible to connect sufficient hose to reach the blaze.
Every available police officer was out. 12 postmen formed a human barrier to stop sightseers.
And panic broke out when the Royalty Theatre had to be evacuated.
Thief ran off with a bucket on his head
Elsewhere, looters were out in force. One man was nabbed running down Matlock Street with a stolen ladies dress, a basket and a bucket on his head.
Despite the disguise he was identified and hauled before the court.
The fire was finally brought under control in the early hours of the Tuesday morning and it was then that the full extent of the damage was seen.
£400,000 of damage across three streets
Eleven buildings in Fawcett Street, 25 shops and offices in John Street, 12 business premises in High Street West were all completely gutted.
The damage was estimated at £400,000 when the total rateable value of the town was around £500,000.
Sunderland bounced back with new shops
Rebuilding swiftly took place and a new Havelock House store was erected.
Risdons, on the corner of John Street was also included in the rebuilding and the drapers, Caslaw, Hayter and Tate opened between the store and Risdons.
The rebuilt Havelock House department store remained in business until 1915 when it was altered to become a cinema called The Havelock’.
The fire led to increased emergency services
The Council also moved quickly and modern steam fire engines were brought into the town - all too late.
Find out more about Sunderland's history on the Antiquarian Society's website or Facebook page.
And tell us which part of Wearside history you want to see next in the Echo.
Email [email protected]