A super-talented Sunderland footballer was at the centre of some of the biggest stories ever to feature in the world of soccer.

Millfield-born Ernie Taylor rose to the pinnacle of the game.

He played a part in Manchester United's success as the Red Devils fought back from the tragedy of the Munich Air Disaster.

But if circumstances had been different, he would have become a Sunderland player much sooner than he did.

Philip Curtis, of Sunderland Antiquarian Society reports.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society secretary Phil Curtis.

Ernie Taylor was soon starring for Diamond Hall in schoolboy football.

Ernie Taylor, back row second left, with the Sunderland squad of 1960/61.

He helped his school win the Ditchburn Cup in the 1935-1936 season.

A star in a famous FA Cup final

During the Second World War, he turned out for Newcastle United and in 1951, the skilful forward was an FA Cup winner with the Tynesiders.

A few months later, he was transferred to Blackpool for £25,000 and picked up another Cup winners medal - in one of the most famous finals ever to be held.

Ernie, centre, with Charlie Hurley and Don Kitchenbrand in 1958.

Blackpool beat Bolton Wanderers 4-3 in a game which came to be known as the Matthews final.

He starred for Man Utd at a crucial time

It was Ernie who provided many of the telling through passes for football legend Stanley Matthews in the game where he would finally win an FA Cup winners medal.

Months later, Ernie was part of the England team which took on the Magical Magyars of Hungary who beat England 6-3 with a team which included Ferenc Puskas.

In February 1958, Sunderland were all set to sign their hometown lad from Blackpool.

Another view of the 1960-61 squad with Ernie second left on the back row.

Big-hearted SAFC played a key role

But then came the Munich Air Disaster in which eight Manchester United players died.

Even though Sunderland were 21st in the league and in danger of relegation, and Ernie had set his heart on a return to the North East, SAFC allowed him to move to Old Trafford instead of Roker Park.

Ernie helped a makeshift Man United team to reach the FA Cup Final.

Back on Wearside and making a difference

Meanwhile at Sunderland, the Black Cats were relegated for the first time in the club's history when a final day win against Portsmouth wasn't enough to save them.

Ernie is pictured sitting fourth from left in this 1960 team photo which also includes Jimmy Montgomery, Jimmy McNab, Charlie Hurley, and Ambrose Fogarty.

Ernie did join Sunderland half way through the next season. He made 68 appearances and scored 11 goals.

