Seven Sunderland pubs with two names - or more

Have a look at 7 Sunderland pubs which had at least two different names.

Historian Ron Lawson gets our thanks for sharing the background on all of these locals.

But did you know;

The Duck and Kangaroo had two other names - The Phoenix and Toddy's.

Bunnies had two other names

The Double Maxim on Durham Road started out in life as the North Moor.

Bunnies was also known as Laings and Gatsby's and was in Olive Street.

Liberty's in Holmeside was also known as the Painted Wagon and Traks.

Brewery Tap aka Minerva aka Neptune

The Windsor Castle which used to be the Post Office Inn in Nile Street.

The Brewery Tap in Dunning Street was previously known as the Minerva and the Neptune.

The Boilermakers in High Street West later changed to become The Old 29 in 1976.

Thanks to Ron and Sunderland Antiquarian Society for a great insight into the past.

A society with so much history

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

