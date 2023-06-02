News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Virgin Media customers told to switch off their routers - here’s why
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search

Seven Sunderland pubs with two names - or more

Your Sunderland local - and the name it used to be known by

By Chris Cordner
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read

Have a look at 7 Sunderland pubs which had at least two different names.

Historian Ron Lawson gets our thanks for sharing the background on all of these locals.

But did you know;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Duck and Kangaroo had two other names - The Phoenix and Toddy's.

Most Popular

The Duck and Kangaroo or did you know it as Toddy's.The Duck and Kangaroo or did you know it as Toddy's.
The Duck and Kangaroo or did you know it as Toddy's.

Bunnies had two other names

The Double Maxim on Durham Road started out in life as the North Moor.

Bunnies was also known as Laings and Gatsby's and was in Olive Street.

A view of Bunnies - or Laings as it was also known.A view of Bunnies - or Laings as it was also known.
A view of Bunnies - or Laings as it was also known.

Liberty's in Holmeside was also known as the Painted Wagon and Traks.

Brewery Tap aka Minerva aka Neptune

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Windsor Castle which used to be the Post Office Inn in Nile Street.

The Windsor Castle/Post Office Inn.The Windsor Castle/Post Office Inn.
The Windsor Castle/Post Office Inn.

The Brewery Tap in Dunning Street was previously known as the Minerva and the Neptune.

The Brewery Tap. It's the Neptune and Minerva too.The Brewery Tap. It's the Neptune and Minerva too.
The Brewery Tap. It's the Neptune and Minerva too.

The Boilermakers in High Street West later changed to become The Old 29 in 1976. 

Thanks to Ron and Sunderland Antiquarian Society for a great insight into the past.

A society with so much history

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

You could also get along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

Over to you for more memories

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To share your own memories of the pubsyou loved in Sunderland in the past, email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandPubs