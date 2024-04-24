The last Sunderland children to visit Middleton Camp before it closed in 1990

It’s 35 years since these Southmoor School children brought the curtain down on a very special Sunderland era.
They were the last Wearside children to visit Middleton Camp.
Here are the Echo archive photos of them enjoying meals, outdoor adventures and games with pals in 1989.
The camp closed in 1990 before being restored and re-opened as Kingsway Adventure Centre a few years later.
But here is our tribute to the end of Middleton Camp - 35 years ago this year.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.