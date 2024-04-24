The last Sunderland children to visit Middleton Camp before it closed in 1990

It’s 35 years since these Southmoor School children brought the curtain down on a very special Sunderland era.

They were the last Wearside children to visit Middleton Camp.

Here are the Echo archive photos of them enjoying meals, outdoor adventures and games with pals in 1989.

The camp closed in 1990 before being restored and re-opened as Kingsway Adventure Centre a few years later.

But here is our tribute to the end of Middleton Camp - 35 years ago this year.

Camp memories.

All the kids together One for the memory books as the Southmoor students line up for one last photo.

Mapping out memories A spot of map reading for these adventurous youngsters.

Meal time at Middleton Camp Enjoying a meal at the end of the day in 1989.