21 pictures from school days in Sunderland in the 1980s

Back in time for views from Thorney Close to Thornhill - and much more

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:14 BST

Ah the memories. Field trips, choir practice, sports lessons, classrooms.

We’ve got it all in these 21 Echo archive photos from Sunderland schools.

It’s just the ticket if you went to one of Wearside’s schools between 1980 and 1989.

Especially if you were a pupil at Quarry View in 1980, New Silksworth in 1985 or Thorney Close in 1989.

Go to the top of the class if you spot someone you know.

1. The 80s remembered

Teacher Ken Howard was surrounded by a group of thrilled pupils at Quarry View School in June 1980 - because he was taking them all on a trip to Middleton Camp.

Teacher Ken Howard was surrounded by a group of thrilled pupils at Quarry View School in June 1980 - because he was taking them all on a trip to Middleton Camp.

Southmoor School's award-winning tennis teams lined up for this photo in July 1980.

Southmoor School's award-winning tennis teams lined up for this photo in July 1980.

It's a 10-4 from Barnwell Primary School where pupils were learning how to use CB radios in November 1981.

4. Barnwell Primary School in 1981

It's a 10-4 from Barnwell Primary School where pupils were learning how to use CB radios in November 1981.

