21 pictures from school days in Sunderland in the 1980s

Ah the memories. Field trips, choir practice, sports lessons, classrooms.
We’ve got it all in these 21 Echo archive photos from Sunderland schools.
It’s just the ticket if you went to one of Wearside’s schools between 1980 and 1989.
Go to the top of the class if you spot someone you know.
A treat for you if you went to one of Sunderland's schools in the 1980s. Well, 21 photo treats to be exact.
2. Quarry View School in 1980
Teacher Ken Howard was surrounded by a group of thrilled pupils at Quarry View School in June 1980 - because he was taking them all on a trip to Middleton Camp.
3. Southmoor School in 1980
Southmoor School's award-winning tennis teams lined up for this photo in July 1980.
4. Barnwell Primary School in 1981
It's a 10-4 from Barnwell Primary School where pupils were learning how to use CB radios in November 1981.
