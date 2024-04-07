Times animals made the news in Sunderland, including toads, turtles and cows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What links a deadly toad, cows and a lucky turtle.

The answer is they made the Sunderland Echo headlines in the 1980s.

Caliban the toad won the Echo's Perky Pet of the Month Award in 1988.

Caliban had a nasty bite

All of which may seem a bit surprising since the rare South American toad is known to have quite a nasty bite.

But Caliban, despite his anti-social habits, won over the heart of 13-year-old Neill Cook, who lives in Hetton-le-Hole.

Caliban the award-winning today who made the headlines in 1988.

Caliban weighed a mere four ounces when Neill first got him, but thanks to a specialist diet - which included a rare locust - he soon weighed in at a healthy ten ounces.

Terry the miracle Pennywell turtle

Terry the turtle had a different story to tell.

He managed to get across a road in Pennywell without being crushed by any passing car.

Terry the turtle who went walkabout in Pennywell.

Thankfully Mandy Mounsey, 19 came to the rescue when she found Terry crawling across Palmstead Road.

Sending a cow to Africa

Pupils from Monkwearmouth Comprehensive needed at least £400 to buy a cow that same year.

Once they bought it, it would be flown to Africa as part of the Send a Cow to Africa scheme.

Pupils from Monkwearmouth Comprehensive with Clover the Jersey Cow and Peter Kimmitt, manager of Southwick Village Farm.

Here are Mark Watson and Fiona Parkin, both 12, with Clover the Jersey Cow and Peter Kimmitt, manager of Southwick Village Farm.