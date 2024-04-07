Times animals made the news in Sunderland, including toads, turtles and cows
What links a deadly toad, cows and a lucky turtle.
The answer is they made the Sunderland Echo headlines in the 1980s.
Caliban the toad won the Echo's Perky Pet of the Month Award in 1988.
Caliban had a nasty bite
All of which may seem a bit surprising since the rare South American toad is known to have quite a nasty bite.
But Caliban, despite his anti-social habits, won over the heart of 13-year-old Neill Cook, who lives in Hetton-le-Hole.
Caliban weighed a mere four ounces when Neill first got him, but thanks to a specialist diet - which included a rare locust - he soon weighed in at a healthy ten ounces.
Terry the miracle Pennywell turtle
Terry the turtle had a different story to tell.
He managed to get across a road in Pennywell without being crushed by any passing car.
Thankfully Mandy Mounsey, 19 came to the rescue when she found Terry crawling across Palmstead Road.
Sending a cow to Africa
Pupils from Monkwearmouth Comprehensive needed at least £400 to buy a cow that same year.
Once they bought it, it would be flown to Africa as part of the Send a Cow to Africa scheme.
Here are Mark Watson and Fiona Parkin, both 12, with Clover the Jersey Cow and Peter Kimmitt, manager of Southwick Village Farm.
