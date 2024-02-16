30 years since this Sunderland shopping centre became part of our lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shopping complex proved so successful in just six months that it was set to expand.

It is 30 years since the new Pennywell shopping centre was unveiled.

Businesses were eager to move in

Six months after its launch, High Street retailers were among those eager to set up shop in the second phase of the centre.

Triumph Properties Sunderland were the owners and they had plans to add six more units to the existing Portsmouth Road centre to meet the demand for space in 1995.

The new Pennywell Shopping Centre pictured in 1995 when it was being considered for expansion after opening a year earlier.

Shoe store was thinking of moving in

Development surveyor Andrew Temple Cox said the scheme, which could be completed within six months of receiving planning permission, was also attracting interest from the service sector.

He said: “We have had approaches from the Citizen’s Advice Bureau, a building society, and a solicitor - as well as from household names selling shoes and baby clothes.”

Shopping in Pennywell in 1995 - it was a big hit with the locals.

Triumph Properties was also planning to build a kiosk for a hot food takeaway - believed to be the last trader still operating from the old shopping parade, Puccini’s.

Give us your own views

The first phase of the 30,000 square metres development was officially opened in August 1994 and quickly won the approval of residents.