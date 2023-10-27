What life was like in Sunderland in 1988, the year The Bridges got its Royal opening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

How time flies. It was 35 years ago this month when Sunderland’s multi-million pound Bridges shopping complex was opened by the Princess Royal.

Thousands of flag-waving Wearsiders cheered the Princess into the brand-new centre.

She was determined to speak to the crowd

Huge crowds had gathered at both ends of the precinct and inside the mall to greet her on her walkabout tour.

She arrived in the Market Square 15 minutes later after her flight from London was delayed, causing her to cut short a visit to the Seaham Seafarers Centre.

The Bridges taking shape in the Spring of 1988.

A huge cheer erupted from the crowds as the Princess walked into the centre.

Many of those lucky enough to be at the front of the barriers spoke to her as she walked through the centre after the welcoming speech by the Sunderland Mayor, Councillor Leslie Mann, and introductions to civic leaders.

Princess Anne on one of her 1980s visits to Wearside.

Coun Mann said: “The Bridges will make Sunderland a better place in which to live, work and shop.

“The development is an example of a partnership between the council and the private sector.”

Bitten by an adder

Tell us if you were there. And here's some more snippets of 1988 news to refresh your memories.

Wearside schoolboy Michael Bebbington was bitten by an adder and had to be treated at Sunderland Royal Infirmary after suffering a painful allergic reaction. He was given a present to help him while away his days in hospital - a game of snakes and ladders from Chief Inspector Norman Taylor, from the outward bound course which the 14-year-old was on when he was bit.

Michael Bebbington who was bitten by an adder while on a Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme in 1988.

There were calls in 1988 by Sunderland Council for the speed limit on the Houghton Cut to be slashed to 50 miles per hour from 70 miles per hour.

A job switch on the ward

Dawdon Colliery was facing closure unless it shed up to a third of its workforce immediately.

Dawdon Colliery where large numbers of redundancies were being considered in 1988.

Workers were surveyed to decide how many could be eligible for redundancy under a scheme which could see 500 of the 1,500 workers leaving the pit.

Hospital manager Sandra Tute went back to the wards - while a staff nurse put his feet under her desk at the Sunderland Royal Infirmary.

The role-reversal in 1988 was the result of a tongue-in-cheek comment which had been made by staff nurse John Unsworth.

John had claimed that he could easily do Sandra’s job.

Hospital manager Sandra Tute and staff nurse John Unsworth traded jobs and did a role reversal at Sunderland Royal Infirmary.

So both were thrown in at the deep end during the job swap - and it was so headline grabbing that it made the pages of the national nursing magazine.