News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Singers, sports stars and famous faces from the stage. We saw them all on Wearside in the 1970s.Singers, sports stars and famous faces from the stage. We saw them all on Wearside in the 1970s.
Singers, sports stars and famous faces from the stage. We saw them all on Wearside in the 1970s.

Nine famous faces who visited in Sunderland in the 1970s, from Princess Margaret to Ken Dodd

Wearside loves a VIP visit and we certainly got our fair share in the 1970s.

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 15:17 BST

Whether it was royalty, comedians, singers or stage stars, we welcomed them all and here is a reminder of some of them.

Who remembers seeing Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Frankie Vaughan, Frank Ifield, and tennis star Anne Jones on Wearside.

Here is a reminder and once you have taken a look, get in touch to tell us more.

Singer Frankie Vaughan at The Seaburn Hotel in October 1970 where he signed autographs for his fans.

1. Frankie Vaughan

Singer Frankie Vaughan at The Seaburn Hotel in October 1970 where he signed autographs for his fans. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones visited Sunderland in 1970 to hold a session for 700 schoolchildren and give coaching to some of the town's most promising players. Mrs Jones is pictured giving some hints to Paul McKenna (13), a pupil of St Aidan's Grammar School

2. Ann Jones

Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones visited Sunderland in 1970 to hold a session for 700 schoolchildren and give coaching to some of the town's most promising players. Mrs Jones is pictured giving some hints to Paul McKenna (13), a pupil of St Aidan's Grammar School Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Shirley Ann Field was appearing in an Agatha Christie play at Sunderland Empire in 1970.

3. Shirley Ann Field

Shirley Ann Field was appearing in an Agatha Christie play at Sunderland Empire in 1970. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Coronation Street star, Pat Phoenix joined Vic Halom and Ian Porterfield for the opening of Woolco in 1973.

4. Corrie meets SAFC

Coronation Street star, Pat Phoenix joined Vic Halom and Ian Porterfield for the opening of Woolco in 1973. Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sunderland