Nine famous faces who visited in Sunderland in the 1970s, from Princess Margaret to Ken Dodd

Wearside loves a VIP visit and we certainly got our fair share in the 1970s.
Whether it was royalty, comedians, singers or stage stars, we welcomed them all and here is a reminder of some of them.
Who remembers seeing Princess Margaret, Prince Philip, Frankie Vaughan, Frank Ifield, and tennis star Anne Jones on Wearside.
Here is a reminder and once you have taken a look, get in touch to tell us more.
1. Frankie Vaughan
Singer Frankie Vaughan at The Seaburn Hotel in October 1970 where he signed autographs for his fans. Photo: Sunderland Echo
2. Ann Jones
Wimbledon champion Ann Haydon Jones visited Sunderland in 1970 to hold a session for 700 schoolchildren and give coaching to some of the town's most promising players. Mrs Jones is pictured giving some hints to Paul McKenna (13), a pupil of St Aidan's Grammar School Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. Shirley Ann Field
Shirley Ann Field was appearing in an Agatha Christie play at Sunderland Empire in 1970. Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Corrie meets SAFC
Coronation Street star, Pat Phoenix joined Vic Halom and Ian Porterfield for the opening of Woolco in 1973. Photo: Sunderland Echo