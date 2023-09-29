Nights out in Sunderland in 1988, including the club with sheep shearing on the bill

Now that's something you don't see very often.

A Sunderland club which had its own sheep shearing contest.

It happened at Bentleys in 1988 on a night when admission was £2 and there were prizes galore on offer.

The event was being described as a Crocodile Dundee 2 preview night and sheep shearing was happening live on stage.

Were you there? Or maybe you remember the fun to be had at Ku Club, Chambers, Marlowes, and Squash Tec.

Have a look.

1 . On the bill 35 years ago A great night out in Sunderland. Photo Sales

2 . Shear delight at Bentleys The disco venue with an interesting preview night to celebrate Crocodile Dundee 2. Photo Sales

3 . Ladies night at Chambers Free admission before midnight and half price cocktails at the ever-popular Chambers. Photo Sales

4 . Ku the memories Live bands, free entry before 10.30pm and DJ Colin on the decks at Ku Club. Photo Sales