News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Nights out in Sunderland in 1988, including the club with sheep shearing on the bill

Bentleys, Marlowes, Chambers, Ku and more

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 14:43 BST

Now that's something you don't see very often.

A Sunderland club which had its own sheep shearing contest.

It happened at Bentleys in 1988 on a night when admission was £2 and there were prizes galore on offer.

The event was being described as a Crocodile Dundee 2 preview night and sheep shearing was happening live on stage.

Were you there? Or maybe you remember the fun to be had at Ku Club, Chambers, Marlowes, and Squash Tec.

Have a look.

A great night out in Sunderland.

1. On the bill 35 years ago

A great night out in Sunderland.

Photo Sales
The disco venue with an interesting preview night to celebrate Crocodile Dundee 2.

2. Shear delight at Bentleys

The disco venue with an interesting preview night to celebrate Crocodile Dundee 2.

Photo Sales
Free admission before midnight and half price cocktails at the ever-popular Chambers.

3. Ladies night at Chambers

Free admission before midnight and half price cocktails at the ever-popular Chambers.

Photo Sales
Live bands, free entry before 10.30pm and DJ Colin on the decks at Ku Club.

4. Ku the memories

Live bands, free entry before 10.30pm and DJ Colin on the decks at Ku Club.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaNightclubs