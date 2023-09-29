Nights out in Sunderland in 1988, including the club with sheep shearing on the bill
Bentleys, Marlowes, Chambers, Ku and more
Now that's something you don't see very often.
A Sunderland club which had its own sheep shearing contest.
It happened at Bentleys in 1988 on a night when admission was £2 and there were prizes galore on offer.
The event was being described as a Crocodile Dundee 2 preview night and sheep shearing was happening live on stage.
Were you there? Or maybe you remember the fun to be had at Ku Club, Chambers, Marlowes, and Squash Tec.
Have a look.
1 / 3