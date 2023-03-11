4 . Ku Club, High Street West - indie heaven

In my opinion, yours being equally valid, Ku Club is the best former club on this list. The music was always a cut above and the clientele were known to read books. Intellectual or what? It provided a meeting of minds for people like me, who were clearly better than everyone else. But if we’re honest much of its allure stemmed from the fact that, even well into the 1990s, they were still selling shots for 20p (that’s t-w-e-n-t-y pence) a go. Even in those days that was practically giving it away. Plans were afoot to convert the building into flats in 2018, but no headway seems to have been made. Picture courtesy of John Evans.

Photo: Sunderland Echo